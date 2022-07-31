Johnny Lugautti Unveils “Prada Me” Featuring Kevin Gates

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out this new song by North Carolina rapper Johnny Lugautti.

Johnny Lugautti is a rockstar hailing from North Carolina, and now he has one of the hottest records in the rap game. Teaming up with hip-hop heavyweight Kevin Gates for a brand new single titled “Prada Me,” the heavy-hitting track features an addicting hook with metaphoric verses from each of the artists.

The emotion-provoking beat was provided personally by platinum producer Jay P Bangz, who helped to bring Mozzy his first plaque.

Speaking on the collab, Johnny states, “It was big for me. Kevin Gates one of the GOATs of the game so that was huge for me.. the song is basically saying no matter how good my dad did in life, I still want to be better than him and that he’s proud of what I’ve become. I know everybody was skeptical about the rockstar thing, but in due time. Everyone was “Prada Me” for being a rockstar, and I honestly ain’t did s### yet.”

Lugautti has won the hearts of his fans with his unexpected style and innate ability for creating bangers. He spent the last two years grinding and elevating his creative process. A strong team and features from Euro Gotit and Snap Dogg paved his way to working with industry icons like Kevin Gates and even Yung Bleu.

The rising star got behind the mic before he was a teen and shocked everyone with a flow beyond his years. Don’t let the simplicity of his tracks fool you as his creative music speaks wonders for the old and new generations.