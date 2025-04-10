Jon Keith Goes Pop w/ “EYES ON US” Single!

After a milestone year and over 30 million streams, West Coast artist Jon Keith is back with “EYES ON US”—a dark yet vibrant pop anthem co-produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and Enzo Gran. Written in response to the wildfires in Southern California, the track is a raw reminder of God’s presence in heartbreak and chaos.

West Coast lyricist and creative force Jon Keith returns with a bold new single, “EYES ON US,” a dark yet vibrant pop record that centers listeners on the presence of God in the middle of heartbreak and chaos. The track, co-produced by Grammy-winning legend Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and producer Enzo Gran, is his first solo release since dropping the collaborative album WEST INDIES with Miles Minnick—a high-energy, faith-fueled tribute to West Coast culture. This moment caps off a milestone year in which Jon surpassed 30 million lifetime streams.

Driven by an infectious hook and drums that demand movement, “EYES ON US” delivers sonic intensity and emotional resonance—a beacon of hope for anyone facing moments of darkness.

“I wrote this song as a response to watching the fires burn through LA at the beginning of this year,” Jon shares. “Being from San Diego, it was heartbreaking to see so many of my friends and family members have their lives turn to ash. I want this song to be like a friend to listeners in the midst of heartbreak and tragedy—something to remind them that there’s hope and love available when they need it, and that God sees and counts every tear because He cares.” – Jon Keith

The release follows a wave of momentum, including Jon’s national tour run with nobigdyl. (The People We Became Tour), performing at Rolling Loud Miami, and the BET-premiered music video for the NO LOVE, featuring powerhouse vocalist Annatoria.

With “EYES ON US,” Jon Keith continues carving his own lane—unapologetically honest, spiritually rooted, and sonically unshakable.

Born and raised in San Diego with his 4 brothers and 3 sisters, indie tribe collective member Jon Keith explores themes of faith in the midst of authentic humanity. Though his musical journey began playing drums in church as a youth, it was the mentorship he received during the summer at The David’s Harp Foundation that exposed him to an up close and personal look into the industry. At the age of 14, he began writing music and a couple years later he took on the role as a recording engineer. A random mic check, where he nonchalantly started reciting original lyrics, changed his trajectory forever. Impressed by his natural ability to merge lyrics and melody, bystanders urged Jon to start seriously pursuing a career as a vocal artist. Nearly 10 years later, not only is he still making music, he Is successfully mastering the art of blending Hip-Hop, Pop, and R&B to create a sonic escape for listeners with every song.

–Alienz Alive is a label founded in 2022 by Grammy-winning producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. Inspired by the transformative power of faith, Alienz Alive empowers artists who are “ten toes down” in their commitment to living a life renewed in Christ. Alienz Alive fosters the creation of music that connects, inspires and uplifts, all while elevating the honest stories of their artists. This isn’t just music, it’s a movement.

[PHOTO CREDIT: RAYMOND ALVA]