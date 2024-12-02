Juice WRLD and Eminem Continue With New Posthumous Hit “Lace It”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Listen to ‘Lace It’ by Juice WRLD and Eminem.

Juice WRLD and Eminem have joined forces once again on “Lace It.” This is lead single from Juice WRLD’s final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends. Produced by Benny Blanco, the track goes deep into themes of substance abuse and the rapper’s personal battles. Eminem pays tribute to late rappers lost to overdoses, including Lil Peep, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Shock G, Pimp C, Prince, and Michael Jackson. This collaboration follows their previous joint effort on “Godzilla.” Check “Lace It” out below.

Here is the whole album: