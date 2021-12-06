JXHN PVUL | THE NEWEST GEN-Z POP TRAP POWERHOUSE

Regardless of its style, age, or artist, exceptional music has one unifying and universal factor that transcends language barriers, cultures, and generations to speak to something in our very souls. And that elusive and mysterious factor is pure, unbridled emotion. Artists need to channel their emotions to renew their talent and become prominent at some […]

Regardless of its style, age, or artist, exceptional music has one unifying and universal factor that transcends language barriers, cultures, and generations to speak to something in our very souls. And that elusive and mysterious factor is pure, unbridled emotion.

Artists need to channel their emotions to renew their talent and become prominent at some point in their careers––this is something that seasoned recording artist JXHN PVUL has been tackling. These past few years, commitment and heartfelt devotion are what you’ll discover at the crux of his artistry.

JXHN is a visionary, dream chaser, and zealous about utilizing his God-given abilities for the greater good. Because of this mantle of responsibility, he’s no stranger to the nuances of well-executed craftsmanship. While wearing many hats, it’s evident that he’s accomplished much more than most artists in the industry––at this pace, we expect more from him in the public eye, nationally, and worldwide.

