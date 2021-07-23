Kanye Entangles Rap World With Donda Event (PICS)

Last night (July 22) Kanye West unveiled his tenth solo studio album DONDA to a sold-out listening event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Kanye Donda event was live-streamed to fans all over the world via Apple Music. From the $50 chicken tenders to the footage of Kim K laughing and admiring Kanye as he prepped his […]

Last night (July 22) Kanye West unveiled his tenth solo studio album DONDA to a sold-out listening event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Kanye Donda event was live-streamed to fans all over the world via Apple Music.

From the $50 chicken tenders to the footage of Kim K laughing and admiring Kanye as he prepped his outfit backstage, once again Kanye West has the world talking and entangled in whatever he’s going to do next. At the time of print, the world is still waiting for his album to be uploaded to the streaming sites.

Kanye West Hosts Epic Listening Session For “Donda” and Reunites with Jay-Z on One Track

Nevertheless, we got a brief glimpse of the Kanye event last night via images provided by Def Jam. Some images are taken courtesy of Apple and another image is from the legendary photographer John Canon.

DONDA follows Kanye West’s 2019 album JESUS IS KING, which won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album and made history with #1 debuts on the Rap Album, Gospel Album and Billboard 200 charts; surpassing the Beatles and once again tying Eminem for the most consecutive #1 album debuts in chart history, with nine.

Kanye titled the album after his late mother Donda

Donda is titled after Kanye’s mom who died on November 10, 2007, at the age of 58. She tragically passed away following complications after plastic surgery. Her death had a huge impact on the Chicago wordsmith and iconic rapper.

Due to the stress losing his mother Kanye was hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center and later released.

Donda was supposed to be released in July of 2020, but his album was pushed back for a full year as Kanye transitioned into a gospel artist and ran for President of the United States.

Check out the images below courtesy of Apple and John Canon