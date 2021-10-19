Memphis Songwriter/Producer Keelyn Ellis Keeps It All The Way Real With New Hip-Hop/R&B Banger “Hey Stranger”

Check out this brand new single titled “Hey Stranger” from Keelyn Ellis!

Keelyn Ellis is no stranger to the music industry.

With writing and production credits for Diddy, Day26, Yo Gotti, 8Ball & MJG, Bobby V, and Block Ent. to name a few, he is stepping from behind the boards to offer fresh new music of his own.

His new release “Hey Stranger,” which Keelyn wrote and produced, is a dope combination of melodic hip-hop and R&B with a raw, captivating storyline that will pull you in.

“I like to be honest in my music. This is a song I feel like a lot of people can relate to whether they have been in this situation or know someone who has,” Keelyn Ellis explained.

“Hey Stranger” is the second single release following the rock/hip-hop-inspired crossover track “Fall Hard,” which dropped in November 2020.

On top of being an artist, Keelyn also plays multiple instruments, including piano, guitar, and drums. With such a diverse background in music, he takes pride in mixing things up, exploring new sounds, and pushing the envelope creatively.

His EP is slated to drop sometime in the spring of 2022.

You can expect to hear many different vibes and styles ranging from pop, R&B, hip-hop, and soul. Check out the tracks below, download and stream

IG: @Keelynthegreat