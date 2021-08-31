Keemo Kazi, the Trailblazing TikTok Star Taking America’s Hip-Hop Scene by Storm

The American hip-hop scene is rated as one of the most competitive, brutal, and toughest industries to break into as a new artist. Thousands of new, highly talented people are trying to break through, but only a few are lucky. Such heightened competition has raised the bar high, with hip-hop enthusiasts having massive expectations. It takes real hard work, dedication and talent to make it into the mainstream, with numerous obstacles on your path to success.

Keemo Kazi is one of the finest, highly talented hip-hop artists to hit the American hip-hop scene. Kazi has dominated the airwaves with his smooth lyrical music that speaks directly to everyone, with unwavering truth. Since debuting in the industry, Kazi has never turned back, and he has been dropping hit after hit, at least one single every month. His dedication and consistency have enabled him to quickly mark his position in the industry with his legendary singles.

Though he has been in the music scene for a short period, Kazi’s works speak for themselves and give you every reason to eagerly await his next release. His smooth vocals perfectly blend with every beat, and you can rest assured it’s a banger. He has earned himself millions in views on YouTube and other popular streaming platforms, with the numbers increasing rapidly. His global fanbase is also rising as more hip-hop enthusiasts continue to discover this exceptional rap talent.

Though many know him for his TikTok success, Kazi holds that he has been in the music scene for ages. “I started when I was young, I don’t really know how it started, but it happened. I’ve always been trying to make music; pranks and skits were always there,” says Kazi. He’s brave enough to be himself towards the comedic standard, and he’s not afraid to showcase his artist and comedic side. More significantly, playing both roles at the same time has played a big role in making himself stand out in the industry.

A dedicated rapper, Kazi is working around the clock to keep his fanbase engaged. So far, he has released several tracks, among them “Arab Money,” “Famous,” “Ap,” “Wake ‘Em Up,” and “King of My City,” which all hit differently. Some of these tracks also feature in his debut album Keemo VS. Kazi, which he promises to be a classic masterpiece.

He has already hinted at releasing his debut album to set the pace and differentiate himself from the rest of the new artists in the industry. As he puts it, he plans the album to be big and, more significantly, help him break the barrier between his influencer side and being an artist. He has invested his time and endless creativity to give the album the expansive and collected touch it deserves.

Kazi’s powerful mindset and positive approach to life enabled him to overcome the numerous obstacles on his path to success. For him, he has mastered the art of turning every challenge into an opportunity, which has given him enough motivation to keep himself going. “Every time I feel down, I remember why I started in the first place,” shares Kazi.

Kazi is already working on scaling his musical brand to become the biggest, most consistent, and hopefully most profitable. He aims to continue doing what he does best and become a pioneer in his industry.