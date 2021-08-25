Kentucky’s E the Profit Is Making Noise In The Bluegrass State With “Black Sweets”

It’s time to tune in to a young up and coming talent named E The Profit out of the Bluegrass State. Yes Jack Harlow rings bells for Hip-Hop fans in Kentucky, but this product of Elsmere, Kentucky will completely change your opinion of any preconceived notions about a small Kentucky town. His sound is confident, […]

It’s time to tune in to a young up and coming talent named E The Profit out of the Bluegrass State. Yes Jack Harlow rings bells for Hip-Hop fans in Kentucky, but this product of Elsmere, Kentucky will completely change your opinion of any preconceived notions about a small Kentucky town. His sound is confident, but E always stays cool in the pocket and this beat selection is showing that he has a real ear for the production side of music.

Unveiling his visuals for “Black Sweets” directed by Jordan Phillips and Ethan Dickens, we see E the Profit shedding light on his E For Effortless album dropping soon. This 8 song EP will introduce the world to all that E has to offer and yes we expect that he’ll make it look effortless.