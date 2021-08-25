Young Thug Partners With Adobe For ‘Punk’ Jacket Print Design Contest

Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams is preparing to release his second studio LP titled Punk. The highly-anticipated project is expected to arrive on October 15, 2021.

As part of the rollout for the upcoming album, Young Thug collaborated with Adobe to present a print design contest. Three winners will see their creations featured on a jacket worn by Thugger, receive a $3,000 cash prize, and earn 12-months complimentary access to Adobe Creative Cloud.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Adobe on this project. Creativity is in my blood and my fans are my soul,” states Young Thug. “I can’t wait to see how they all express themselves creatively within my world. Getting to see them involved inspires me to go even further. Creativity is PUNK.”

Additionally, Young Thug is scheduled to hit the stage at this year’s Adobe MAX creativity conference. Actors Bryan Cranston, Kenan Thompson, and Aaron Paul are among the names listed as headline speakers. The free virtual event will take place October 26-28. Attendees can register for Adobe MAX at adobe.com.

“Creativity comes in many forms, but combine music, design, and fashion in the form of visionary artist Young Thug, and you’ve got magic,” says Ann Lewnes, CMO and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development, Adobe.

Ann Lewnes adds, “Adobe’s thrilled to be partnering with creator extraordinaire Young Thug on a number of exciting creative projects around the launch of Punk.” For more information about the Young Thug x Adobe jacket print design contest visit creativitytour.adobe.com.

Young Thug’s forthcoming Punk album will join a discography that already includes 2019’s critically-acclaimed So Much Fun LP. The Atlanta-bred musician has also released numerous commercial mixtapes such as 2015’s Barter 6, 2016’s Jeffery, and 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls.

In 2017, Young Thug teamed up with fellow ATL-raised rapper Future for the Super Slimey project. Three years later, Thugger linked with R&B star Chris Brown for Slime & B. Earlier this year, Young Thug and YSL Records dropped the chart-topping Slime Language 2 compilation.