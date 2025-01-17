King Harris Drops Cinematic Visual for “Locked In”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

King Harris kicks off 2025 with a fiery music video for “Locked In,” balancing fatherhood, a new EP, and plans for his Wild Fest.

King Harris, the Atlanta-bred rapper and son of T.I. and Tiny, has kicked off 2025 with a bang, unveiling the music video for his latest single, “Locked In.”

Directed by acclaimed visual mastermind Phillyflyboy, the video brings King’s gritty lyricism and undeniable charisma to life with cinematic flair.

The new release follows a whirlwind year for King, who welcomed his first child in late 2024. Since then, the young artist has been balancing fatherhood and his burgeoning rap career.

Shot against a backdrop of moody lighting and urban aesthetics, “Locked In” delivers raw emotion and a catchy hook that is already gaining traction among fans.

Phillyflyboy, known for his work with artists like Chris Brown and 2 Chainz, adds a polished yet edgy visual element to the project, showcasing King in a new light.

But King isn’t stopping there. With plans for a new EP dropping later this year, the rapper is keeping his foot on the gas.

In addition to his musical endeavors, King’s third annual “Wild Fest” is set to return to Atlanta in 2025.

The festival, a celebration of music, culture, and community, has become a highly anticipated event in the city, drawing fans and local talent alike.

