RIP King Von! Check out the new lyric video as LIl Durk and the late- King Von team up for “Evil Twins”track featured on King Von’s album “What It Means To Be King” Out Now! Its an ominous and dark visual but that’s the kind of energy that the “Evil Twins” are bringing to the scene. Check it out below, this is like a haunted trap house and what a real life lyric video should be!