Latest Single From Passhon Sparks Controversy

Passhon is here to stir the pot with her songs and her bars. Listen up!

By definition, music is an art of sound in time that expresses ideas and emotions in significant forms through the elements of rhythm, melody, harmony, and color. Rising artist Passhon is a unique artist who embodies everything music is defined to be with an exciting sound which can be heard through her latest single “Shoot The Club Up!” The single is an upbeat song which is an interpolation of the hit song by Three 6 Mafia “Tear da Club Up ’97” that we are all familiar with. We can all decode the meaning of the song and what it is alluding to which is why the song picked up a bit of controversy. The song picked up a spark of controversy because of the recent overturn of Roe Vs. Wade taking place. The discussion was around the song and her views on being an advocate for letting men “shoot the club up” with consent of course and also being in support of women’s rights to their abortion of choice.

With women’s rights being a hug deal to her she is also a huge supporter of other women in the rap game. She often gets compared to Omeretta, but likes to channel the vibe of Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion. Her music stands out because of her lyrics being clever, obscurely metaphoric, and catchy. She describes her sound as exciting and her style is metaphorical. It makes listeners open their ears when they hear women empowerment and motivational records. Her fans appreciate the artistic passion that she puts into her music.

Her new single STCU is OUT NOW and she has a lot of new music coming out soon! You can listen to her music on all streaming playforms!

