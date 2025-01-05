Lil Baby’s “WHAM” Starts 2025 Off With Big Features & Bold Statements

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby has set the bar high for 2025 with the release of his fourth studio album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me). Dropped on January 3, the 15-track project blends the Atlanta native’s signature sound with a roster of A-list collaborators. Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, Rod Wave, GloRilla, 21 Savage and more show up.

Lil Baby isn’t playing.

Based on a first listen, WHAM feels like an overt move to cement Baby’s dominance in the current rap landscape. Tracks like “F U 2X” immediately stand out, bringing back the grit we know the ATL reps for. The album definitely showcases Baby’s versatility and growth as an artist.

Another highlight is “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber,” which reunites Future and Young Thug. For Thugger, it’s more than just a feature—it’s a triumphant return to the booth. He reflects on his time behind bars. He says, “Yeah, n###a, King Spider back/I don’t even believe I was locked up, for real, for real/I was havin’ my way the whole time, fool, you know what I’m saying.”

The track marks Young Thug’s first verse since his release from jail in October 2024. He pleaded out in the now-infamous YSL RICO case. Future shows off his normal swagger, making the song an instant standout. GloRilla and Rod Wave add some depth to WHAM, and thus Lil Baby’s profile is raised.

But he’s not letting up. Lil Baby confirmed that a deluxe edition of WHAM will drop on January 7.

Listen to WHAM below: