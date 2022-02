It’s been a crazy 24 hours on the internet with Lil Durk delivering his NBA YoungBoy diss and visa versa. Filmed in an apartment shielded from the cold winters of Chicago, Durk posts up with his Chicago goons and takes aim at his Baton Rouge counterparts. The beef runs deep with NBA and Durk after King Von’s murder, but there’s women and money that also add to the friction. Lets see how this one plays out – hopefully with a truce.