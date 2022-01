No pad no pen and all trap bars. Press play and watch BIG30 and Durk go crazy on this new “Big Boy 45” record. With a red tint, BIG ice and fast whips doing donuts Lil Durk laces this verse that can be found on BIG30’s “Miss My Glock 26.” Now approaching 100k views in less than 24 hours and it looks like this visual will go well past that number.