Lil Scrappy and Tom. G Takeover The South On “GA/FL” Single and Video

Atlanta legend Lil Scrappy has achieved notoriety through his involvement with a variety of auspicious entertainment circles. Coming up as a teenager under the crunk icon Lil Jon, Scrappy is known for a plethora of crunk hits and is currently enjoying his successful role on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. Furthering his hip-hop career, Scrappy is now officially a part of the Babygrande Records roster.
After releasing the summer 2020 A3C Volume 9 single “Drippin,” Lil Scrappy is continuing his musical renaissance by linking with Tampa-bred Tom. G for his debut Babygrande track, “GA/FL.”
As two fixtures of southern hip-hop, Lil Scrappy and Tom. G represent their respective states by boasting about their unique qualities, while also celebrating their synergistic effect on southern culture and music. Spitting in a conversational style over the head-nodding, dynamic Louney G-produced trap instrumental, one that sounds like a modern throwback, “GA/FL” is a heavyweight bout between two formidable opponents with mutual respect; Scrappy and Tom. G tap gloves before trading shots. And while competition can evoke contention, it also forces the contenders to realize their potential. On “GA/FL,” these two are primed for their title shot. Regardless of who’s victorious, the result is clear: the south is on fire.
Bolstering Lil Scrappy’s musical reintroduction, “GA/FL” also comes equipped with an official music video.
The Todd Uno-directed visual materializes Scrappy and Tom. G’s influence and appeal by showing how their magnetic presence creates a block party-like celebration. With interspersed shots of them touring each other’s respective hoods, bystanders can’t help but take notice of these larger-than-life figures and the anthem that soundtracks their moves; “GA/FL” sets the tone for the streets’ vibrations. The video aptly manifests their rhetoric of how Georgia and Florida independently are cornerstones of southern rap, and collectively set the precedent for hip-hop at large.
Lil Scrappy is a certified legend in this game. His contributions to iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the culture, earning him a place among hip-hop lore. But it’s not only what he’s accomplished in the past that makes him a transcendent star — it’s also his longevity, his hunger to continue winning, and his insatiable desire to maximize his potential.
“GA/FL” isn’t an isolated moment on Scrappy’s career timeline — it’s a harbinger of continued dominance.
