Lil Wayne Partners with Amazon for New Thursday Night Football Theme Song, “NFL”

(AllHipHop Music)
Lil Wayne aims to capture the ears, if not the heart, of football fans this season with his new single, “NFL” featuring Gidda Gidda & HoodyBaby. The song is another Young Money production with tracks produced by Boi-1da and !llmind.
To push the song to the top of the charge is a strategic marketing campaign with Amazon Prime Video that has secured the song as the Thursday Night Football theme.
The animated lyric video dropped on YouTube at midnight with little fanfare and has already surpassed 120K upon publishing. The CGI created avatars of each artists dressed as players.
Tunechi’s grill’s sparkle as he raps,
“Take it back, SQ days/Mrs. Sharon house, Lex coupe days/ Had red beams for blue rays/ Had lotta green for a few greys
Big heads before blue heads/ Had loose cannons, no loose threads/ Always sharp as number-2 lead
Number one when it come to new meds/ Tattoo tears, few shed/ Had closed ears for the who said
Extra, extra, read all about it/ Her legs spread, then the news spread/Got some goons up in Shrewsbury
Turn a grape head to a prune head”
In addition to the song, a playlist with songs personally selected by the multi-platinum rapper has been curated on Amazon Music. Titled “Handpicked with Lil Wayne: Songs for Game Day,” featuring 28 songs including a mix of his own music with Roddy Rich, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, and others.
This year’s season of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime premiers on October 8th between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. His “Handpicked with Lil Wayne” playlist is available on Amazon Music.