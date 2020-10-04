(AllHipHop News)
Lil Wayne is a businessman.
Most people are aware of his work in the music business — his wildly successful Young Money Entertainment features megastars like Drake and Nicki Minaj on the roster.
But they might not know about his other ventures like his cigar company, Bogey Cigars; clothing line TRUKFIT; headphones Beats by Dre called Tunechi Beats; the Sqvad Up app; a sports agency called Young Money APAA Sports; a partnership with Wize & Ope, a French watch brand; and his own shoe line with SUPRA.
Another business arm that Lil Wayne is extended in is the weed space. This brand, one that might be super complimentary with his Bogey franchise, is a cannabis line called GKUA Ultra Premium.
Officially birthed on Friday, October 2, the brand will be available in select Michigan dispensaries. GKUA Ultra Premium will have several strains available and products to enhance the brand.
This is not the first state where partakers get to smoke products from the GKUA Inc. brand.
In December 2019, GKUA made their entry into the California market. Expanding into the Wolverine State was a no brainer for Lil Wayne and his partners.
“GKUA is Weezy’s Weed. It’s what I love, and now I’m sharing what I love with the people of Michigan,” a news release stated. “These days everyone could use some help to feel inspired.”
To support the launch, Lil Twist from Growing Up Hip Hop and one of the marquee artists in the Young Money collective, will make in-store appearances starting October 10th at dispensaries in Detroit.
Venues include House of Dank on 8 Mile in Detroit, Herbology Cannabis Co. in River Rouge, and at The Clinic in Center Line. These meet and greets will allow him not only to meet fans but do exclusive giveaways.