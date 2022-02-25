Listen To KRS-One’s “I M A M C R U 1 2” [Full Album]

KRS-One is back.
The Bronx-born goat of rap has been on a tear recently, but was propelled back to the limelight in 2021. His Verzuz battle with Big Daddy Kane was one for the ages. KRS contiunues his reign of lyrical terror with a new album, I M A M C R U 1 2, which dropped on 2/22/22. The album is 14 songs deep and offers the Blast Master in all of his glory with his lyrical range on full display. On top of that, he offers socio-political commentary as well as high level critiques that have made the 50-something emcess famous. The album has enough for the young and the OG. Certainly, after 25-plus albums we’d expect KRS to experience some decline, but that is not happening. As he says often, “I do this!” Indeed he does an at a high level.
Click here for all ways to hear I M A M C R U 1 2.
KRS-One – I M A M C R U 1 2 (Full Album) 2022
TRACK LIST
1- THE BEGINNING
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions
Additional Vocals: SUN-One
2- RAW HIP HOP
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions
Additional Vocals: M.A.D. Mike
3- KRAZY
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by Pascal
4- CAN YOU DANCE
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions
5- ACHIEVING THE LEVELS
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions
Additional Vocals: SUN-One
6- KNOCK EM OUT
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions
7- CLUB RIPPA
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by Pascal
8- WET IT UP
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions
Additional vocals: S.U.N. One
9- INNOCENT
Written and Performed by KRS-One and SUN-One
Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions
10- I M A M C R U 1 2
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions
11- DROP ANOTHER BREAK
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by KPrymeTheJaeger
12- NOTHING TO SAY
Written and Performed by KRS-One
Produced by Mlody
13- HAVE TO WAIT
Written and Performed by KRS-One and Sun-One
Produced by DJ Static
14-THINK BIGGER
Written and Performed by KRS-One and GSimone
Produced by Whalan Jackson and Elan Morrison
Beat-maker—Jackson Whalan
Piano/key-board—Elan Morrison
Saxophone—Tyler Gasek
Trumpet—Ian Stewart
Executive Producers: Simone G. Parker and KRS-ONE
Accounting: Kristine Aleksandryan
Recording and Mix: PBM Recording Studio Marrietta, GA.
Platinum Sound Recording Studios New York, NY.
Mastering: Stein-Mixing and Mastering engineer/Skin and Bonz Project Studio- Smyrna, Ga email: skinandbonzprojectstudio@gmail.com @sknbstudio on IG
Cover Design: Tyme Journey