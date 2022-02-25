Listen To KRS-One’s “I M A M C R U 1 2” [Full Album]

KRS-One is still spitting ridiculous and he drops his new album I M A M C R U 1 2 further solidifying his place as one of the goats. Listen here!

KRS-One is back.

The Bronx-born goat of rap has been on a tear recently, but was propelled back to the limelight in 2021. His Verzuz battle with Big Daddy Kane was one for the ages. KRS contiunues his reign of lyrical terror with a new album, I M A M C R U 1 2, which dropped on 2/22/22. The album is 14 songs deep and offers the Blast Master in all of his glory with his lyrical range on full display. On top of that, he offers socio-political commentary as well as high level critiques that have made the 50-something emcess famous. The album has enough for the young and the OG. Certainly, after 25-plus albums we’d expect KRS to experience some decline, but that is not happening. As he says often, “I do this!” Indeed he does an at a high level.

KRS-One – I M A M C R U 1 2 (Full Album) 2022

TRACK LIST

1- THE BEGINNING

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions

Additional Vocals: SUN-One

2- RAW HIP HOP

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions

Additional Vocals: M.A.D. Mike

3- KRAZY

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by Pascal

4- CAN YOU DANCE

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions

5- ACHIEVING THE LEVELS

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions

Additional Vocals: SUN-One

6- KNOCK EM OUT

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions

7- CLUB RIPPA

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by Pascal

8- WET IT UP

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions

Additional vocals: S.U.N. One

9- INNOCENT

Written and Performed by KRS-One and SUN-One

Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions

10- I M A M C R U 1 2

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by SUN-One for Ankh-Cestors Productions

11- DROP ANOTHER BREAK

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by KPrymeTheJaeger

12- NOTHING TO SAY

Written and Performed by KRS-One

Produced by Mlody

13- HAVE TO WAIT

Written and Performed by KRS-One and Sun-One

Produced by DJ Static

14-THINK BIGGER

Written and Performed by KRS-One and GSimone

Produced by Whalan Jackson and Elan Morrison

Beat-maker—Jackson Whalan

Piano/key-board—Elan Morrison

Saxophone—Tyler Gasek

Trumpet—Ian Stewart

Executive Producers: Simone G. Parker and KRS-ONE

Accounting: Kristine Aleksandryan

Recording and Mix: PBM Recording Studio Marrietta, GA.

Platinum Sound Recording Studios New York, NY.

Mastering: Stein-Mixing and Mastering engineer/Skin and Bonz Project Studio- Smyrna, Ga email: skinandbonzprojectstudio@gmail.com @sknbstudio on IG

Cover Design: Tyme Journey