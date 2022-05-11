Meet Fast-Rising Artist KaJ Loud (Kay-Loud)

KaJ’s most recent track, “Shrimp N Noodles,” has become a household tune gaining thousands of streams in a short time.

The music industry is one of the fastest-growing fields, with hundreds joining the space every day. This makes it brutally competitive, and without the right strategy, it’s easy to fail. However, this has not stopped KaJ Loud from penetrating the industry and building his name.

In a space where most artists tweak other people’s ideas to stay relevant, KaJ Loud’s authenticity in writing his songs has earned him a top spot. KaJ is using his music to tell his story and encourage other young dreamers, showing everyone that nothing is impossible.

According to KaJ Loud, pronounced as /Kay-Loud/, music is something that he has been drawn to for a long time. KaJ notes that from a young age, he loved and enjoyed listening to various rap, hip-hop, and RnB songs. However, he only started his journey into the music industry in early 2020.

Like most people, KaJ /Kay/ was deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he had to cut short his sports career. This pushed him to look for a different outlet, and KaJ decided to follow his passion for music. He explains that he is an overthinker, and he struggled with this for so long until he found music.

In his words, “Music became my second home.” KaJ Loud started writing his thoughts down, which helped him see the big picture, and rather than constantly beating himself up for being an over-thinker, KaJ turned this into one of his biggest blessings. It also fuelled him to pursue a career in the music industry, channeling his feelings into his songs.

His authenticity in expressing his emotions, smooth lyrical flow, and high energy performances have enabled KaJ to solidify his spot in the music industry, sharing stages with A-list celebrities. KaJ Loud has rubbed shoulders with the likes of E-40, 50 Cent, Slim Thug, King Lil G, and Baby Bash, to name a few.

He has also written and released four singles, all of which are doing incredibly well. KaJ’s most recent track, “Shrimp N Noodles,” has become a household tune gaining thousands of streams in a short time. KaJ says that his goal is to continue creating timeless music and using his platform to encourage other people.

“Some of the biggest challenges I have faced in my journey as an artist and entertainer came from my self-doubt and lack of confidence. Through my music, I want to encourage my listeners to be themselves and believe in their ideas. While it is okay to adjust, it is also extremely important that you never forget who you are and where you come from,” says KaJ.

As he makes his mark in the music industry, KaJ Loud is a source of inspiration to his fan and young people. He is showing everyone the importance of being true to oneself and that it is okay to have more than one passion. KaJ is a top model, entertainer, rapper, singer, and songwriter who has won several awards. His EP “1Up,” which was released mid-last year, is a trending sound with thousands of streams. He says his dream is to expand his brand, writing songs that are original and easy to relate to.