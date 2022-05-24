Meet King Komm: The Hip-Hop Artist And Entrepreneur Making Noise

In the past, King Komm has teamed up with Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates for the acclaimed record, entitled “Rider”.

King Komm (formerly known as Xander) is an artist and label executive hailing from Toronto, Canada. While he has a broad entertainment industry business focus, he has dabbled in many different sub-sectors – from fashion to entertainment analytics to music and real estate development – providing invaluable services to some of the industry’s most promising artists and brands.

Kommunity Inc., the company run by King is composed of a music label, Komm Music, as well as a fashion marketing arm, TUK Events formally known as NLE girls. Founded in July 2011, Komm has broadened its reach and client base significantly. Komm Music currently boasts 3 artists all with upcoming projects (Prove and King Komm) and producers (Svr Btz, who’s recently produced for 2 Pistols & Brandon Medieros who has worked on many of the Komm projects.

According to King, success with Kommunity can be attributed to creative problem solving:

“While growing up, I was involved in a variety of community organizations from sports to charities, and have learned many valuable skills – how to be competitive but still be a team player and how to be flexible but able to solve problems with creative ideas”, says King. “It’s the balance of these characteristics that contribute to the success of The Kommunity”.

Under Komm, King has also developed a strategic Promotional company “TUK Events”; that has executed shows with Fat Joe, Nelly, Akon, T.I, N.O.R.E, etc. The promotional marketing and modeling agency with satellite offices in Toronto and NYC has hosted events with renowned personalities and entertainers, including Mobb Deep, Grandmaster Flash, and the cast of the History Channel’s “Counting Cars”, among others. In addition,

In the past, King Komm has teamed up with Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates for the acclaimed record, entitled “Rider”. The single – was a major record off King’s “ The Takeover” project) that had garnished millions of streams since its release in 2017. It features production from Lil’ C Gutta (of Grand Hustle Records) whose music portfolio includes collaborations with T.I., Lil’ Wayne, Chris Brown, Jeezy, and Meek Mill, among others. In addition to Gates, the project included assistance from Junior Reid, as well as Komm artists Prove and Fordy.

More recently King has released a number of records that future his artist Prove earlier this month titled “ Losing my mind” and “ Gone tomorrow”. Both records have been off to a great start as they rack up international streams and as King’s monthly listeners are increasing across many major platforms.

According to King, since “ The Takeover ” project he and Lil’ C executed a joint venture agreement bridging the gap from aspiring Canadian artists to veteran producers currently based in L.A, under Guttamuzik which saw collaborations like Toronto’s Roney and Pilla B).

The pair are now getting more involved in government redevelopment projects and affordable housing projects to further bridge the gap between the corporate and investment world to the music and hip-hop industry.