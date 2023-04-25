MH Latest Single, “No Cap” Is Climbing The Charts

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

MH Tha Don has been recognized as notable in the rap game for some time now, earning a reputation as one of the most talented and hardworking artists in the industry.

Rapper MH Tha Don prepares to drop his latest single, “No Cap”. Featuring the vocal talents of Berner and Cozmo, this highly anticipated release is set to drop this upcoming Friday.

Berner, a well-known cannabis guru and rapper who has collaborated with many top artists in the industry and is the founder and CEO of Cookies, one of the most successful cannabis brands in the world has collaborated with MH Tha Don on “No Cap” and promises it to be a hit. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated single.

MH Tha Don has been recognized as notable in the rap game for some time now, earning a reputation as one of the most talented and hardworking artists in the industry. With hits like “Stay Dangerous” and “The Gutta”, he has proven time and again that he has what it takes to succeed in the highly competitive world of hip-hop.

https://instagram.com/deepeastdon?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=