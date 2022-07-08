Morris Day And Big Daddy Kane Drop Stunning Visual For “Grown Man”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

R&B legend and rap icon Big Daddy Kane just dropped the brand new video for their single “Grown Man.” Take a look now!

Morris Day of The Time and hip-hop legend Big Daddy Kane just dropped their brand new video for their hit single “Grown Man.”

The track, which dropped in November, now has a video thanks to Detroit rap legend-turned director Brian “Champtown” Harmon and cinematographer, The Notorious D.O.P. Matthia Saunders.

“The Mack Pack,” as Morris and Kane are known, trusted Champtown with the visuals, which was shot at Sammy Hagar’s legendary venue Cabo Wabo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The last time Morris Day and Big Daddy Kane collaborated with 30 years ago on the song “Angel Don’t” from Morris Day’s album Guaranteed.

Hopefully, the success of “Grown Man” will inspire the two legends to create a full-length album together finally. Take a look at the video!