Morris Day And Snoop Dogg Link For New Anthem “Use To Be The Playa”

Just a few months ago, Morris Day dropped the stunning visual video for “Grown Man,” featuring Hip-Hop legend Big Daddy Kane.
Today he dropped his second single, “Use To Be The Playa” featuring the legendary Snoop Dogg from his final solo album, Last Call.
The legendary singer’s final solo album drops on November 11th, 2022. According to Morris, it is time to do other things, so he is hanging up his Stacy Adams and prepping for his retirement.
Morris Day’s final solo album will be accompanied by a tour also entitled Last Call.
The singer says the tour will have a new look with a new stage show and a new setlist. This is a tour you do not want to miss.
Morris Day is still respected as one of the most extraordinary frontmen ever in music history.