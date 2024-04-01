NBA YoungBoy Dives Deep Into Religion With J.K. Mac On “Swear”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy and burgeoning Alabama rapper J.K. Mac have teamed up for a new single called “Swear.” Released by Gala Music, the track—also known as also known as “Walahi” in Arabic— finds both artists reflecting on their spirituality. Walahi translates to “I swear to Allah,” a testament to J.K. Mac’s faith.

“This collaboration not only showcases the immense talent of these artists but also underscores Gala Music’s commitment to providing a platform for groundbreaking music experiences,” Gala Music President Leila Steinberg said in a statement to AllHipHop. “This is the beginning of more J.K. Mac drops on Gala Music.”

Hailing from Montgomery, J.K. Mac combines elements of classic Hip-Hop with more contemporary production techniques. From songs such as “No Love” to “Kale,” J.K. Mac’s blossoming discography showcases a diverse range of musical styles.

J.K. Mac has been plotting the upcoming release of his next album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2022’s All.Demons.Have.Demons. NBA YoungBoy, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of his Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain project, which arrived last month.

“Swear” is only available on Gala Music for 60 days. Find a clip below and watch the full video here.