NBA YoungBoy Reacts To Son Spewing Profanities In “Bad Word Challenge” Video 

NBA YoungBoy was thoroughly unimpressed by a video of his young son cussing on camera.

The video featured the rapper’s son Kamiri “K3” Gaulden doing the latest craze to take social media by storm, the #BadWordChallenge. The trend sees parents permit their kids to use profanity in the privacy of the bathroom. The caregiver steps outside the room, allowing the child to cuss freely as the camera rolls.

The fad exploded on TikTok, with videos of kids cussing away racking millions of impressions.

Kamiri’s mother recently shared a video of Kamiri doing the challenge. The little boy unleashed a torrent of profanity in the video, dropping expletives left and right. However, YoungBoy voiced his disapproval on Instagram, where the video was posted.

“Ma tell him I don’t want to see this no more,” he wrote in the comment section.

nba youngboy son ‘ K3 ’ does the bad word challenge and yb responds 😂 pic.twitter.com/QbQgspiERq — bway🧃 (@ybtalez) March 26, 2024

NBA YoungBoy recently made headlines after admitting he’s “not really big on fatherhood.” He made the confession despite reportedly being a father to eleven children with eight different women.

“I’m not really big on it, to be honest,” he said during a January interview with Bootleg Kev before admitting he only brought his kids into the room for the cameras. “I’m only in here because you here,” he added.

He had his first child at just 16 and shares two kids with his current wife, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes.