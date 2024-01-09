NBA YoungBoy Admits He’s Not Keen On Fatherhood Despite His Multiple Children

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy says he’s “not really big on fatherhood” and only had his kids around him to play up to the cameras for a recent interview.

NBA YoungBoy is catching heat online after confessing he’s not big on fatherhood despite being a father to eleven children.

The Motown Records artist shared his perspective on being a parent during his candid interview with Bootleg Kev.

“I’m not really big on it, to be honest,” YoungBoy admitted while one of his children sat on his lap. However, when the host challenged him, suggesting, “You’re a family man, I’m here with you. I see it,” YB said he was playing up to the cameras.

“I’m only in here because you here,” he shared. “This is a crazy topic because I’m not the type to sugar coat nothing, but I’m four walls everyday.”

While NBA YoungBoy said he and his children “bond a lot,” he spends most of his time “stuck inside one room,” watching television. “I don’t really travel this house like that,” YB added.

NBA YoungBoy reportedly has 11 children with eight different women. He had his first child at just 16 and shares two kids with his current wife, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes.

Many online criticized the rapper for his parenting perspective, calling him out for not being more present.

“This n#### NBA Youngboy said in an interview that “he’s not big on fatherhood” Mind you this is a man with 11 kids,” wrote an X user. “How you not big on fatherhood?!??”

“They asked NBA Youngboy about fatherhood and he said he ain’t ain’t really big on it like they asked him about video games or something,” another person added.

Elsewhere during the interview, YoungBoy revealed that he’s smoked cigarettes since the age of seven. He picked up the habit from his father, who YB says stayed with him after he went AWOL from the army during a leave of absence.

“I used to be watching that n#### smoking cigarettes,” he explained. “Every time he throw that b#### I’d go grab it.”