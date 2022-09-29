NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His Tenth Child, A Baby Boy 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy is celebrating the birth of his son with Jazlyn Mychelle, his tenth child and second with his fiancée.

NBA YoungBoy has welcomed a new addition to this family and is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy with his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle.

Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with his fiancée. The couple already shares a daughter born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn unveiling the news.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), he shared a photo on his YouTube channel of himself holding and feeding his newborn baby. “We got left today for a little but it’s cool,” the 22-year-old rapper penned in the caption.

NBA YoungBoy welcomes his child months after announcing he and Jazlyn Mychelle were engaged. He posted a photo of his fiancée tenderly cradling her blossoming baby bump while rocking a dazzling diamond ring.

Jazlyn Mychelle posted a video on her YouTube channel earlier this month revealing they were expecting a boy. “Look at this little outfit, so cute,” she said in the video. “Can you believe I’m having a boy? I never thought I would have a boy.” Later in the video, YoungBoy and Jazlyn prepare for their impending arrival by putting together a stroller.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Chart Data announced YoungBoy achieved another accolade to add to his growing list. The rapper has now earned over 5 billion on-demand streams in the US this year. Drake is the only other artist to achieve this milestone.