NBA YoungBoy Trends With Nick Cannon After Announcing His Tenth Child In New Music Video  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy and Nick Cannon began trending, with fans joking the entire world will be populated by their descendants in years to come.

NBA YoungBoy debuted a new video last night, seemingly confirming he is expecting his tenth child, causing him to trend on Twitter with users joking about him and another prolific baby-maker.

Fans of the “Bestie” hitmaker began speculating after he shared a photo dump on Instagram. Included was an image of a woman displaying a baby bump with a huge rock on her ring finger. The first image in the series was of a beaming NBA YoungBoy and others, including his smiling children. Nonetheless, he gave no further details about the identity of the pregnant woman. He captioned the post “Dangerous Love,” and kept it pushing.

However, just a few hours later, he appeared to confirm that he will be a father again. In the early hours of Monday morning (Sept. 5), YoungBoy dropped the visual for a new track, “Purge Me,” featuring his very pregnant girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle. Check out the video below.

NBA YoungBoy – Purge Me

The couple had their first child together in late 2021, months after YoungBoy had a child with Yaya Mayweather. Their new baby will be the 21-year-old rapper’s tenth child.

Jazlyn Mychelle’s gigantic debut was debuted by Shyne jewelers, who suggested NBA YoungBoy was going to propose though he has yet to confirm where he has popped the question.

“NBA Youngboy 30 ct Engagement Ring – all stones GIA certified. Comment who you think it’s for 👀💎

#NBAxSHYNE #ShyneWithUs #NBAYoungboy #ShyneFamily #NeverBrokeAgain

NBA YoungBoy & Nick Cannon Trend On Twitter

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy began trending with Nick Cannon once the rumors of another child began circulating. The Wild N’Out star also recently revealed his tenth child on on the way. Fans joked the two artists are trying to repopulate the planet. Check out some of the reactions below.

In 200 years we will all be descendants of Nick cannon and NBA Young Boy https://t.co/igr0cvSZXT — TheSmoothToad🌵 (@TheSmoothToad) September 5, 2022

NBA youngboy and Nick Cannon seeing their 9 kids every weekend pic.twitter.com/D4otkZQhF7 — ㄥ乇乇 (@LeeCore_) September 5, 2022

NBA youngboy and Nick cannon when it comes to not knowing how to work a condom pic.twitter.com/iSCcjKRhJi — 𝘴𝘤𝘳 ✯ (@scr1blez) September 5, 2022

nba youngboy goin kid for kid with nick cannon rn — гг ~ 𖤐 (@tize4PF) September 5, 2022

Didn’t know NBA YoungBoy and Nick Cannon were on a Versus https://t.co/S6blADwWBl — Jai'Kel (@slimprodigee) September 5, 2022

NBA YoungBoy will have more than 20 kids by the time he gets to Nick Cannon’s age 😱 — LARRY FISHERMAN (@blaqjoker91) September 5, 2022