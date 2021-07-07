NeemTheGreat Shares “Lucky” Video from New Project “Sunset In LA 2”

NeemTheGreat does it again with his new song titled “Lucky.”

The feel-good record shows off the singer-songwriter’s super versatile music abilities, simultaneously proving to be one of those tracks everyone can relate to. Produced by JoelDemora, “Lucky” will be on his highly-anticipated project Sunset In LA 2.

When describing the record, Neem says “Lucky” is his positive uplifting song that all walks of life can feel.

It demonstrates his vulnerability and gratitude for life. He feels like he never had a motivational song before, and that’s what he’s targeting more when he’s in the studio. He adds, “Relatable music means more and it leaves a legacy.”

Fans can expect NeemTheGreat to announce the release date for Sunset In LA 2 at the end of the month.

Coming off his first installation of the SLA series, he has some big shoes to fill with the numbers and positive feedback he recorded. SLA2 is a classic and NeemTheGreat can’t wait to give the fans what they’ve been waiting for.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/sunset-in-la-2/1572680086