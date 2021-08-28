New Jersey Artist Dubwork Shows Off His Skills On New Project “Up by 20”

Spending the course of the last couple of years working on his crafting and perfecting his sound Dubwork is a rising artist out of New Jersey looking to make his mark on the music industry. He delivers cool, bounce-with-it types of beats with melodic flowing lyrics. He has the ability to create over any beat and is ready to take his talents to the big leagues. He recently released a new project titled “Up by 20” and it is straight heat.

“Up by 20” is Dubwork’s latest project and it showcases his pure talent and ability to create beautiful songs. He pours his emotions into every track and pulls at the heartstrings of his listeners as he glides over the beats laying down a lyrical masterpiece. It has become clear to see that Dubwork has been taking his craft seriously and it is only a matter of time before he gets his big opportunity.

Look for Dubwork’s name to start popping up more as his album continues to gain traction. He is destined to be one of the best in the game if he continues to go down the path that he has set for himself. Be sure to stay tuned in to Dubwork so you don’t miss any future updates on this rising star.

Follow Dubwork on Instagram here.

Stream Dubwork’s “Up by 20” on Spotify here.