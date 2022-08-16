Niagara Falls Artist Dirty O Continues to Show Why He’s Here to Stay

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dirty O, a consistent up and coming artist out of Niagara Falls NY has already experienced the game and feels now is the time to force his way through the door. After finishing up tours with Conway the Machine and an independent tour with Ponzo Houdini in 2021 Dirty’s focus has now gone back to the music.

On July 6th the day that marks the loss of his best friend (Josh), Dirty dropped Less Than A God More Than A Man and is following that up with the Deluxe Edition of Less Than A God More Than A Man early August as well. With the likes of Rick Hyde, Che Noir, Tre’Von Waters, Shotgun Suge, and more appearing on this album.

Production from local up and comers Crash Carson, Bless 3K, Yuself Holt, and GoGo 13 bring a new sound to these projects. Dirty believes these projects have a song on there for every man, woman and child regardless of race or age. Be sure to follow Dirty O’s movement and see where this witty street artist journey leads him to in the music industries world.

Follow on IG @DirtyO42N