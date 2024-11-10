NLE Choppa Drops New Visuals For “GO” – A Sexy, Soapy Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa has a nice video for “GO” and the women are definitely slippery when wet.

NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash, continues to get buzz, but NLE Choppa isn’t stopping. He surprises fans with the new, cheeky video for his track “GO.” The video was co-directed by Choppa himself and has fun at a car wash, the same setting as the short film. “GO” serves up some wild vibes, with plenty of laughs along the way.

In The Wash, NLE Choppa stars as the determined owner of a struggling independent car wash, doing whatever it takes to keep his business afloat. He assembles an eye-catching team with a menu full of hilariously suggestive services like “Sloppy Toppy,” “Rim Job,” and “Badussy Special.” The story’s funny moments and clever dialogue drive it toward a surprise ending with a feel-good message about resilience and faith. An all-star cast of friends and collaborators joins in, including Lil Wayne, Lou Ratchet, Lil One, Lil Pistol, JP, Ray Vaughn, Relly B, Sukihana, TraRags, and Yaisel LM, making it an unforgettable ride from start to finish.

And, here is the short movie, The Wash.