NLE Choppa Films “Champions” Video in Floyd Mayweather’s Infamous Car Garage

Mike Tyson, Angel Reese, Odell Beckham Jr., Floyd Mayweather, Jewell Lloyd, Michael Andrew, and LeBron James make cameos in NLE’s new video

NLE Choppa hails from Memphis and has released the video for his anthemic single “Champions” from December’s Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe). Follow HERE via NLE Choppa Entertainment/Warner Records. The video features cameos from renowned sports stars such as Mike Tyson, Angel Reese, Odell Beckham Jr., Floyd Mayweather, Jewell Lloyd, Michael Andrew, and LeBron James. Have a look HERE. In it, Choppa celebrates how diligence and dedication lead to becoming a true champion.

He can be seen working out and giving his all in weight rooms and at the gymnasium, additionally showcasing kids putting their minds to work both in classrooms and practice fields of marching bands. Delightfully enough, there is even a heartfelt scene of him with a little champion at a hospital who is still filled with joy while in difficult circumstances. Further on, he engages in conversations with champions coming from different backgrounds like Nancy Leiberman, Jewell Lloyd, Kyrie Irving or Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Andrew.