O$hak Releases New Project “Lost Souls”

Growing up in a small town just outside of Boston is O$hak, a developing artist who is destined to one day be a star in the hip-hop music industry. Taking time to perfect his craft over the last year, he now believes he is ready more than ever to take a shot at becoming a mainstream artist. He is well on his way to obtaining those dreams and recently dropped a collaborative album with Antiwrld titled “Lost Souls” to keep the momentum rolling into the last quarter of 2021.

As the two artists hit on the subjects of love and heartbreak while mixing in a little bit of “rage,” it becomes clear to see that O$hak has what it takes to turn his dreams into a reality. His melodic vocals shine through on every track and bring the songs to life, as well as showing off his ability to find creative pockets within the beats themselves. This album was a high-level creation for both artists and will serve them diligently moving forwards in their careers.

“Lost Souls” is the latest release from O$hak and it is one you’re not going to want to miss out on. His talents get put on full display and will leave you wanting to come back for more. Stay tuned as his career continues to unfold and watch as he grows into the artist he has always dreamt of being.

Stream “Lost Souls” on Spotify here.

Follow O$hak on Instagram here.