PhillyBul Drops New DJ Cosmic Kev Hosted Mixtape ‘Street Lebron Vol. 1’

If you’re a fan of Philly hip-hop, then you know all about DJ Cosmic Kev. He’s one of the city’s most popular DJs, and he just hosted PhillyBul’s new mixtape, Street Lebron Vol. 1.

Philly and Kev, both, always come through with the heat, and this mixtape is no exception. It’s full of classic Philly hip-hop tracks, and it’s sure to get you moving. So if you’re looking for some new music to add to your collection, make sure to check out Street Lebron Vol. 1. You won’t be disappointed.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Philly hip-hop or just getting into the scene, PhillyBul’s latest mixtape is a must-listen. Street Lebron Vol. 1 showcases the best of the city’s hip-hop sound, with Philly’s expert skills adding a fresh twist to classic tracks. It’s the perfect choice whether you’re getting ready for a night out, working out at the gym, or just need some new tunes to jam to. So why wait? Head over to your favorite music platform and stream Street Lebron Vol. 1 today. DJ Cosmic Kev has once again hosted a mixtape that’s sure to please fans of Philly hip-hop and beyond.

