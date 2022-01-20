Pierre Bless Is Ready To Takeover In 2022

Pierre Bless just came off a whole tour in 2021, which now leads him to the next level in 2022.

Artist on the rise, Pierre Bless, has influencers all over Instagram sharing their zodiac sign. He has recently released his dope viral hit titled, “What’s Your Sign”. The catchy tune has gotten the attention of many powerful women influencers such as Amara La Negra and Jai Nice. “What’s Ya Sign” has gotten exposure from The Breakfast Club, On-Air with Ryan Seacrest, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and The Sheryl Underwood Radio Morning Show.

Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the inspiring Hip-Hop artist started rapping in the seventh grade. Pierre began taking music seriously when he won a talent show at the age of 15 and used the prize money to buy studio equipment. From there, he has only continued to blossom into a successful up-and-coming musician.

Pierre Bless has dedicated a lot to his craft, getting influence from rap icons such as Nas, Rick Ross, and Jay-Z. He says, “I’m inspired by Nas’s lyrical ability and Jay-Z’s beat selection.” Pierre hopes to one day become an icon himself, stating “I want to become a multi-platinum selling artist…I want to use my music to spread positive energy to all of my fans. I want to impact the world.”

Pierre is an artist that’s all about promoting good energy and the Law of Attraction through his “Spread Love Life” brand. Pierre wants to motivate people to spread love everywhere. When asked about what motivates him, he said, “My Daughter Zuri is my number one motivation. I want to make millions, billions even to create a clear pathway of success for her and her future siblings. I also just enjoy the process of growth. Experiencing myself mold into something greater over time is very gratifying.”

The North Carolinian is in the final leg of a national tour and has been on a regional tour, and a HBCU college tour in 2021. He’s been on main stages at SXSW and has opened up for Jacquees, Key Glock, Asian Doll and Toosii. He has accomplished all of this as an independent artist, signed to a Management deal with PTE’s CEO Miami Mike and Quality Control’s marketing manager, Mr. Too Official.

Look out for his upcoming project, Vision Board set to release in 2022.

Check Out “What’s Your Sign” below: