Queen Key’s New Album ‘Surviving Queen Key’ Was Inspired By An Eater

Queen Key is back with some brand new music. Check it out!

Queen Key is one of the hardest rappers to come out of Chicago, and she holds nothing back when it comes to her music. Today, she returns with her newest project titled Surviving Queen Key, her first release as an independent artist.

Clocking in at six tracks, the EP was inspired directly by someone she knew personally, who decided to run to the internet to talk s### and make her look like a bad person.

Queen Key explains, “At the end of his post, he’s like, ‘Surviving Queen Key.’ When I heard that, you know that got a little ring to it. I like that. F### you mean? Exactly, Surviving Queen Key. Period. But I took the high road, I’m the bigger person about it. It’s a project now. That’s really for anybody, who acts like they gotta survive a b####. You either survive or you’re dead.”

She adds, “Beyond the irritating ass people who inspired it, it’s also real life. It’s me having to survive Queen Key too, s###. It’s where I’m at right now in my career. 5 new songs to speak to my fans, let m############ know how I feel.”

Surviving Queen Key is spearheaded by lead singles “Guns & Butter” and “Hell Woods,” with the latter’s official music video dropping one day after the project.