Queen Key Unleashes “Your Highness 3” Album

“Queen s### b####!” Queen Key has officially released her highly-anticipated new project, Your Highness 3.

While the Chicago native may have her hands full being a mother to her three triplets (@keyplusthree), her love for music has reached even greater heights, proving over and over again exactly why she’s the Queen of this rap game.

Clocking in at 25 tracks, Your Highness 3 reels in all-star guest appearances from fellow Chicago natives G Herbo and Polo G, Yung Baby Tate, Tay Money, Kidd Kenn, and Lil Zay Osama. Serving as the third installment to her Your

Highness series which came into fruition in 2017, the album is spearheaded by lead singles “Too Hot” and “Don’t Save Him,” featuring her BFF India.

To coincide with the album release, Queen also releases the official music video for “What I Do.”

Chicago is home to many elites in the rap game, and Queen Key is here to take her throne. Exploding onto the scene with her viral single “My Way” in 2017, which 4 years later saw a revival when clips of Kim and Khloe Kardashian dancing to the record surfaced on social media, Queen flexes her ability to spit bars and talk her s### over

trapped-out production.

Best known for her Eat My P#### projects, Queen broke the internet when she revealed she was pregnant with triplets. And still, the grind continues. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen released her remix of Cardi B’s “WAP” titled “BAP,” which even saw the superstar posting Queen to her hundreds of millions of followers

on Instagram.

In addition to the release of Your Highness 3, Queen is excited as ever to be making her debut in the acting world, starring in the movie “Loud Burger” slated to be released sometime this year.

On the business tip, she is gearing up to release her own cannabis strain called Keybo, a spin off Deybo’s character in the classic film Friday