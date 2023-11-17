Ray Daniels and “The GAUDS Show”: A Triumph in the Music Industry.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In the exhilarating world of music and entertainment, Ray Daniels, the brainchild behind “The GAUDS Show,” stands as an industry veteran with a remarkable legacy. His new video and audio podcasts delve into the realm of living legends, unveiling untold stories of transition from the Underdog to the unrivaled Goat.

Meet the Minds Behind the Show

Ray Daniels, revered as the “Culture Referee,” stands tall as the CEO of R.A.Y.D.A.R. With a Grammy Award under his belt and stints as former SVP A&R at Warner and VP A&R at Interscope, Daniels commands unparalleled expertise and insight.

His co-hosts, Tamira Smith, fondly known as “The Girl from Harlem,” and Julian McLean, aka “Your Cousin Juju,” bring a diverse blend of experience and perspective to the table. Tamira’s journalist flair and Juju’s industry insights perfectly complement Ray’s wealth of knowledge. Together, they ignite raw and unfiltered discussions, offering a fresh and compelling take on the music landscape.

Insights into “The GAUDS Show”

With nearly 3 million monthly viewers and a staggering engagement rate, “The GAUDS Show” captivates audiences on YouTube, drawing 9.8 million views and clocking 18.8 million minutes watched. The show boasts a solid subscriber base of 56,598 and resonates strongly with audiences aged 25-54, particularly in top locations like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

A Journey through Ray Daniels’ Expertise

Ray Daniels’ legacy in the music industry spans over two decades, marked by unparalleled success and strategic maneuvering. As the current VP of A&R at Epic Records, his influence is evident in catapulting careers and reshaping the Hip-Hop scene. Under his leadership, Epic Records signed Future, Rick Ross, and DJ Khaled, cementing its place at the forefront of the industry.

Daniels’ prowess extends beyond label management. He’s helmed R.A.Y.D.A.R. Management, nurturing talents like The Jugganauts, The Hipnotiks, Verse Simmons, and Jarren Benton. His keen eye for talent transformed the Grammy-award-winning group Rock City, securing them deals with Akon’s Konlive Live Distribution and later Interscope Records.

Navigating the Music Industry with Ray Daniels

With diverse roles across labels like Universal, Interscope, Motown, and Epic Records, Daniels holds a wealth of experience in managing, publishing, A&R, and distribution. His guiding principle, “This game is easy, once you learn it and adapt all you gotta do is walk into a room and stand out,” encapsulates his approach to success.

What to Expect from “The GAUDS Show”

Ray Daniels and his panel of hosts don’t just share stories; they provide a roadmap for aspiring talents. From invaluable advice to industry insights, the show offers a treasure trove of tips, tricks, and strategies to navigate the intricate music landscape.

In the midst of ever-evolving music trends and industry dynamics, “The GAUDS Show” stands as a beacon of inspiration and a reservoir of knowledge, promising viewers an unforgettable journey through the highs and lows of the music business.

