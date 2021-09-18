Record Producer Weku Did That speaks on Trap Rock in the music industry

The masked Record Producer and musician widely known as Weku Did That has been mentioned by many as a master of many trades. With music and film production credits behind some of the biggest brands, B.E.T., Nickelodeon, Sprite, Vans, Sony Epic, Roc Nation, Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Mickey Shiloh, and more, he has definitely made a name for himself. He and his works have been featured in some of the music industry’s most trusted sources for news, Revolt T.V., Hip- Hop Weekly, Kazi Magazine, and more. What has drawn major attention to his brand is his signature full-face mask.

Weku Did That has always had a mystique to him, with first dawning a half-face mask back in 2016 on the very popular Instagram platform, he showcased his musical production while concealing his identity. Though he has worked with many independent and major brands few have seen his face. This has added incredible value behind his brand as a credited music producer and cinematographer. Not many people can tap into multiple faucets of talent and pour out high quality on both sides, but Weku Did That has managed to do that in music production and cinematography. In addition to his other accomplishments, he is being credited as being the front runner for a new wave of music production that he has coined Trap Rock.

We have heard the fusion of Rock and Hip- Hop music before when we listened to collaborations like Run DMC and Aerosmith and he is showing us that is taking it to the next level. Fusing melodic guitar riffs and bass lines with hard-hitting drum patterns. Known for his alternative style of R&B production I guess this should be expected. We first heard this style of his production being used by an alternative/ punk artist known as Bully Barbé, who is dually R&B singer Rene Bonét, in which Weku Did That produced her Punk/Rock album titled “Bully Barbé”.

Taking it a step further he is doing something that we don’t see a lot of producers doing which is releasing instrumental albums on all major streaming platforms. It’s very common to see producers release beat tapes via SoundCloud, but to release it on major streaming platforms is rare. By doing this he is cementing his position as the go-to producer for this style of production in this new wave of music. Doing instrumental projects that can be streamed online for artists to freestyle over during studio sessions or parties creates a vibe that is normally hard to find, and with the option to lease the instrumentals they are listening to through his website coupled with streaming, it creates revenue for the producer in ways that other producers have not been able to tap into without having artist actually sing or rap on the record.

It also seems that Weku Did That prides himself on exclusivity. Though he is in high demand as one of the fastest rising record producers, he retains his value by only directly working with a few artists. This is extremely important to note because as a record producer normally the goal is to get as many artists on your beats as possible, and though Weku has released two different instrumental albums, “The Case for R&B” and “Trap Rock” this can easily be seen as contributions to the artist in the independent and mainstream music industry.

His focus is extremely clear in that being quality over quantity while remaining uniquely creative at the same time. Weku Did That is definitely setting a standard entrepreneurially and is walking a path of continued growth and longtime success. Keep up with Weku Did That through the information below.

https://wekudidthat.com/

IG: @_wekuTwitter: @wekudidthat Facebook: @wekudidthatofficial