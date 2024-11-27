Redman Is Back, Drops First Single From “Muddy Waters Too”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Redman is back with a vengeance. Check out the latest from the legendary rapper!

Redman is Back!

Redman and Doitall have a ball in “Don’t Wanna C Me Rich”

The wait might finally be over, folks! Redman has been teasing the sequel to his iconic Muddy Waters album for what feels like forever, and now it looks like we’re finally about to get it. Can we just take a moment to celebrate this? Because honestly, it’s been a long time coming.

Redman hasn’t just been chilling during the wait, though. He’s been out here killing the streets with freestyle after freestyle, reminding everyone why he’s one of the best to ever do it. Most recently, he stirred up a little drama when he mentioned Lil Wayne in a freestyle. Wayne stayed silent on that. Nobody wants problems with Redman, so things didn’t escalate.

Now, it looks like the stars are aligning, and we might finally have some real momentum for Muddy Waters Too. Are you hyped? Because I’m definitely hyped. Check out “Don’t Wanna C Me Rich” and let us know what you think in the comments below!