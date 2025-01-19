Richie Rich And E-40 Say “We Different” In The Coldest Vid

After having some silly beef, E-40 and Richie Rich are back like they never left. The bring the coldest heat in “We Different,” the latest drop from RR’s critically acclaimed comeback album, RICHARD. Check out the the bop. And watch our interview with Richie Rich below. Town Bidnezz!
