Rick Ross’s Richer Than I Ever Been was one of the better albums of 2021, but it has gotten even better with the deluxe version. The god AZ pulls up!

What more can a purist ask for? OK, certainly people would love to see Nas an AZ together again, but Rozay and Sosa is pretty damn good. Rick Ross and AZ connect on “Vacheron,” which is the lead song from the deluxe version of Richer Than I Ever Been. The song has the two legends basking in their well-deserved glory. Check it out and the whole deluxe project below.