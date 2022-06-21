Rising Star Steph G Wows Fans With Back to Back Hits

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Making herself known throughout the industry, rising star Steph G releases a powerhouse track Danger Zone right in time for summer. Showcasing her raw and distinct sound, the track highlights exactly why she’s on the rise today and striking such a chord with fans everywhere.

Hailing from Brooklyn, Steph G has already made quite the name for herself in other aspects of her career but is really excited to step out on the scene and take her career as an artist more seriously. She is well-known as BK hood royalty already, but now is making her rap career a priority.

With her killer looks, innate talents, model appearance, and magnetic personality, Steph G takes center stage as one of the top artists to watch this summer. Steph G shows no signs of slowing down soon and will continue to prove she deserves a seat at the table.

Looking ahead, Steph G will continue to put in time in the studio, collaborate with other top artists, and release tracks that push the envelope as a staple female rapper. She truly has what it takes to become a mega star, and has no problems standing out from the crowd. To hear more from Steph G and stay up-to-date on her latest tracks, check her out at the following links:



https://www.instagram.com/stephg_x/

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/steph-g/1570991180