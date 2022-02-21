RJ Payne Drops Early Mother’s Day Anthem With “Momma I Made It”

RJ Payne is back with a new song, but the Philly rapper gives a different look at his life with “Momma I Made It.”

RJ Payne is mostly known for his relentless, bar-heavy lyrics. The lines have made fans of Eminem, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre, Ice-T and more. But, on his latest project, Beautiful Payne 3, he digs deep. One of the results is “Momma I Made It,” a touching dedication to his mother. The song is produced Pa. Dre, who crafts the perfect track for Payne to give his mother her flowers. Check out the officiak video below.

