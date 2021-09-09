RPxSB – “Vibeland”

There is no hidden agenda or some deep profound meaning behind our music, film, and art.” With Vibeland, the duo has certainly managed to carve out their own unique sound.

San Francisco rap duo RPxSB has recently released their latest single titled Vibeland. “Vibeland is that point at the afterparty where everything is hitting in the best way possible,” explained RPxSB. “You’re on, you’re chillin’, you’re with the crew, you’re comfortable, and your type of music is playing.

Sprinkle in some faded emotions and you’ve entered Vibeland.” Vibeland is the final track off their recent three-piece EP “MiDNIGHT.YELLOW”. RPxSB consists of childhood friends Roddy Picante, who works as a firefighter during the day, and Stay-Bizzy, a tech salesperson.

“90’s grit, house parties, indie music, Bay Area energy, drugs, love, sex, relationships, family ties, and all of life’s highs and lows – that’s what our music is about,” says the duo when asked about their content. “We are just two normal, working class dudes rapping about the stuff that all of us go through.

There is no hidden agenda or some deep profound meaning behind our music, film, and art.” With Vibeland, the duo has certainly managed to carve out their own unique sound.