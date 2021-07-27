Rubberband OG Pronounces ‘The Summer Dead’

If there’s one thing that Think It’s A Game records has proven, it’s that they can find artists. YFN Lucci, Rich Homie Quan even going back to Trinidad James, they’ve been part of some major movements. That being said it’s time to pay attention to Think It’s A Game Records signee Rubberband OG and his new mixtape The Summer […]

That being said it’s time to pay attention to Think It’s A Game Records signee Rubberband OG and his new mixtape The Summer Dead. The project which features YFN Lucci, Big Yavo along several other big names follows up Rubberband OG’s recent run touring with Kodak Black earlier this Summer.

Marking his first project since the beginning of the pandemic, the Montgomery, AL native is declaring competition dead on arrival. Tune in as the young rapper dishes out a 11-track forecast that is dynamic in sound and lyricism.

Standout tracks like “On A Mission” and “Up The Score”a ccompany production credits from G1, BJ Beatz, Kasino, and Producer AG.

Set in Montgomery, Alabama The Summer Dead is the tale of an up-and-comer riding through his expedition of life and everything that comes with the price of success. Drawing from Jay-Z’s Marcy Project’s, the album artwork depicts a parallel to a man rising above his barriers of environment. Despite the circumstances of his situation, Rubberband OG is never too far from his roots.



