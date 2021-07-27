After Retiring From Music, Logic Announces ‘Bobby Tarantino III’ Comeback Project

The DMV representative once again unretired in order to drop a new body of work.

When Logic (born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) dropped his No Pressure album in 2020, he told his fan base that would be his final project. The Maryland-raised rapper insisted he was ready to focus on fatherhood instead of releasing music.

“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father,” tweeted Logic on July 16, 2020.

That self-imposed withdrawal from the music scene is already done. A little over a year after claiming he was formally retired, Logic is already planning to come back with another body of work this week.

“Bobby Tarantino III out everywhere Friday,” tweeted Logic on Monday afternoon. The third installment in the Bobby Tarantino series follows 2016’s Bobby Tarantino and 2018’s Bobby Tarantino II.

Bobby Tarantino III out everywhere Friday.



Art by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/GAFJQuy0f4 — BobbyBullet (@Logic301) July 26, 2021

Logic has been teasing his official musical comeback over the last several months. He released the “Tired In Malibu” single in April which was followed by “Raddest Dad” in May and “Mafia Music” with Madlib (as MadGic) that same month. In addition, his “Vaccine” music video was published on July 20.

This is not the first time Logic walked back a declaration about his music career coming to an end. In 2017, the Def Jam recording artist claimed his fourth album, YSIV, would be his last LP. However, he went on to release additional projects like 2019’s Supermarket, 2019’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and 2020’s No Pressure.

Logic did manage to secure the second-highest sales week of his career with No Pressure by marketing it as his “retirement” album. That collection debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 221,000 units, just behind Everybody which brought in 248,000 first-week units three years prior.

The Platinum-certified Everbody debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. Logic’s discography also includes the #1 album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and the #1 commerical mixtape Bobby Tarantino II. Seven of his projects made it into the Billboard 200’s Top 10.