Logic Comes Out Of Retirement To Release “Tired In Malibu” Song

Last summer, Logic officially announced his retirement. The Maryland-bred rapper told his fans that the No Pressure album would be his final music release.
Logic decided to come out of retirement to drop a new track. The cover art for the 1-minute “Tired In Malibu” features a photo of the 31-year-old entertainer’s son.
“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of ‘No Pressure’ executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father,” tweeted Logic on July 16, 2020.
It is not clear if “Tired In Malibu” is a precursor to a new project from the self-declared retiree or just a one-off loosie. At one point in the song, Logic does say, “Retired for a minute, but I guess I’m back.”